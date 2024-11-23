Menarini's Enantyum Has "Higher Analgesic Effect Than Other NSAIDs"

According to clinical research conducted on dental pain, dysmenorrheaand osteoarthritis of the knee, dexketoprofen trometamol shows a higher analgesic effect than other non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The pharmacokinetic behavior of the enantiomer DT involves, from a therapeutic perspective, a faster onset of the analgesic effect than other NSAIDS, says the drug's developer, Laboratorios Menarini, the Spanish subsidiary of Italy's Menarini group.

In a report on the Chirality and Analgesia International Symposium held in New York by the journal Drugs (December 1996), it is confirmed that the composition of this active element causes it to dissolve quickly in the stomach, guaranteeing a fast action. Moreover, having a reduced contact time with gastric mucosa, it minimizes the undesirable gastrointestinal effects so common in other NSAIDS.

DT, now marketed in Spain as Enantyum by Menarini and Quiralam by Eli Lilly, is the result of a five-year development program at Menarini's R&D center in Barcelona, Spain. From its launch in June 1996 to November, sales reached 529,820 units. Sales of the presentation in 20 tablets of 12.5mg reached 177,484 units and those of 20 tablets of 25mg were 136,821, the firm notes.