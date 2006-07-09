Menopausal women get inadquate guidance on treatment options, says Stanford survey

Few women are consulting their doctors before opting to use herbal therapies and soy products to treat their menopausal symptoms, researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine, USA, have found.
The trend is of particular note because growing numbers of women are turning to alternative therapies to relieve such symptoms as hot flashes, headaches, mood swings and sleep disruptions because of concerns about health risks associated with hormone therapy, which is still seen as the most effective way of treating such difficulties. The researchers recommend that physicians learn more about these products so that they can help their patients choose safe, effective methods of treating their symptoms.
The study appears in the May/June issue of the Journal of the North American Menopause Society and was funded by GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, which had no role in the trial design, data collection or preparation of the manuscript for publication. GSK manufactures the herbal product RemiFemin Menopause.
