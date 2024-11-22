MERCK AG 1991SALES RISE 12%

Consolidated drug and chemical sales of Merck AG in Zug, Switzerland, rose 12% in 1991 to 2.18 billion Swiss francs ($1.44 billion). Operating profits improved 21% to 316 million francs ($209.0 million).

Taxes for 1991 were higher than the previous year (up 28%) and higher spending on restructuring in the UK meant that group net profits fell back 4% to 138 million francs ($91.3 million).

However, Merck was able to boost sales again in the first quarter of 1992 by about 10%, according to provisional figures, with pharmaceutical sales up 15% to 998 million francs ($660.1 million).