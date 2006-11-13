Merck & Co enters accord with Melior

The USA's Melior Discovery has signed a research collaboration with drug major Merck & Co to evaluate the activity of certain of the latter's neuroscience compounds, utilizing elements of Melior's in vivo Indication Discovery platform.
Under the terms of the deal, Merck will pay undisclosed fees for priority access to aspects of Melior's exclusively licensed platform. Further financial terms were not disclosed.
Melior specializes in repositioning discontinued drugs with its unique ID platform of multiplexed in vivo models and has used this capability to both build an internal pipeline of development candidates as well as sharing this with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners.
