Merck & Co forecasts strong 1st-qtr EPS

US drug major Merck & Co says that it anticipates its first-quarter earnings per share will be $0.71-$0.75, excluding restructuring charges, and expects reported first-quarter EPS of $0.61-$0.67. Merck attributed these anticipated results to strong Zocor (simvastatin) revenue performance in the first quarter and the timing of marketing, administrative and R&D expenses, which were lower than expected in the period. The company continues to expect full-year 2006 EPS in the range of $2.28-$2.36, excluding the restructuring charges related to site closures and position eliminations and reaffirms reported full-year 2006 EPS in the range of $1.98 to $2.12.