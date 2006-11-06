Merck & Co pays 100% premium to buy Sirna Therapeutics for $1.1 billion

*p US pharmaceutical major Merck & Co is to pay a premium of nearly 102% to acquire Sirna Therapeutics, a publicly-held biotechnology company focussed on the development of a new class of medicines based on RNA interference technology.
Under the terms of the agreed , all-cash accord, Merck will pay $13.00 a share for San Francisco-based Sirna, compared with the firm's closing price of $6.45 ahead of the offer, or a total of some $1.1 billion. Market reaction was slightly negative, as Merck's stock dipped 1% to $45.64 on the news, which was released just before Wall Street's closing on October 30. Sirna's shares leapt 98% to $12.74 in after-hours trading.
Enhances position in RNAi technology
