Merck & Co's Januvia gets EC OK

US drugmaker Merck & Co says that the European Commission has approved its daily oral dipeptidyl petidase-4 inhibitor, Januvia (sitgliptin), for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Specifically, the drug is cleared for use in combination with either metformin or a thiazolidinedione to improve glycemic control in type 2 diabetics who do not respond sufficiently to metformin or thiazolidinedione plus diet and exercise. The US Food and Drug Administration granted similar approval to the product late last year (Marketletter October 23).