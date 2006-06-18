Merck & Co's Zolina accepted for review by FDA

US drug major Merck & Co says that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application for Zolinza (vorinostat), as a potential treatment for advanced cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. In addition, the firm reports that its submission has been granted priority review status by the agency.

If approved, the product would be the first of a new range of anticancer therapies that target the mechanism of histone deacetylation, thought to be involved in silencing genes linked to cell cycle progression and apoptosis.