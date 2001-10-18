Merck & Co turnover up 13% but Vioxx sales are slowing down

Merck & Co has posted a 13% increase in turnover to $11.92 billion forthe third quarter of 2001, while net income climbed 6% to $1.95 billion or $0.84 per share (+8%). In terms of drug sales, growth was driven by the firm's "big five" which now account for two-thirds of its human health sales.
Turnover of the lipid-lowerer Zocor (simvastatin) rose 28% to $1.70 billion, helped in part by the withdrawal of Bayer's rival product Baycol/Lipobay (cerivastatin; Marketletters passim), while the antihypertensives Cozaar (losartan) and Hyzaar (losartan plus hydrochlorothiazide) increased 33% to $540 million, "despite intense competition." Fosamax (alendronate), for postmenopausal osteoporosis, was up 25% to $450 million.
The other big earner for Merck was Vioxx (rofecoxib), which the firm says is the only COX-2 selective agent in the USA indicated for both osteoarthritis and acute pain, and achieved sales of $795 million for the quarter, an increase of 29% on the like, year-earlier period. However, this compares to 53% growth in the previous quarter, and Merck noted that Vioxx sales in 2001 will be around $2.5-$2.7 billion, down from an earlier forecast of $3.5 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze