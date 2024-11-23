Merck Files NDA For Oral Impotence Drug

Merck & Co has filed a New Drug Application in the USA for Viagra(sildenafil), its orally active drug for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction or impotence, according to the Marketletter's US correspondent. A phosphodiesterase type V inhibitor, sildenafil has been shown to be effective in patients suffering from impotence with a broad range of etiologies, including organic, inorganic and mixed-source dysfunction. If approved, it could offer the first pharmacological alternative to intrapenile injections in the treatment of impotence.
A near-term competitor is Zonagen's new oral formulation of phentolamine, Vasomax, but Phase III data on this product received a lukewarm reception when it was announced recently (Marketletters June 2 and 9).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze