Merck KGaA confirms 5%+ stake in Schering AG

Merck KGaA has confirmed today on request that the company currently owns more than 5% of the shares of fellow German drugmaker Schering AG, for which it made a hostile bid earlier this year (Marketletter March 20). On June 6, 2006, the company's shareholding was 6.032 %, which represents 11,702,200 shares.
As the acceptance period for Bayer AG's "white knight" takeover offer to Schering's shareholders will end soon, Merck will not comment on the decision process regarding its shareholding in Schering at this time.
