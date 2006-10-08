Merck KGaA delays over Spanish plant

German drugmaker Merck KGaA has postponed a decision over the construction of a new generic drug plant in Spain. A decision was to have been taken in September and there is speculation that this is because the acquisition of Serono (Marketletters passim) has changed Merck's priorities. However, a spokesman for the group's Spanish subsidiary said the project was still "live" and denied that the Serono deal had provoked the postponement. He admitted that priorities for Merck had changed in the short term. Other sources in Spain close to the generics project said one reason for delay was that Merck was seeking to negotiate Spanish state aid for the investment.