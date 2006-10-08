Merck KGaA delays over Spanish plant

German drugmaker Merck KGaA has postponed a decision over the construction of a new generic drug plant in Spain. A decision was to have been taken in September and there is speculation that this is because the acquisition of Serono (Marketletters passim) has changed Merck's priorities. However, a spokesman for the group's Spanish subsidiary said the project was still "live" and denied that the Serono deal had provoked the postponement. He admitted that priorities for Merck had changed in the short term. Other sources in Spain close to the generics project said one reason for delay was that Merck was seeking to negotiate Spanish state aid for the investment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze