Merck KGaA moves to scupper Schering/Bayer marriage?

In moves that started June 8/9, and which have been called "incomprehensible" by drugs and chemicals company Bayer, fellow German group Merck KGaA has been busy building up a strong equity position in Schering AG, in what looks like an attempt by Merck to stop the agreed takeover of Schering by Bayer (Marketletters passim).
It will be recalled that Merck's hostile 77.00 euros a share takeover bid for Schering in March was rejected and Bayer came in with a "white-knight," 16.5 billion-euro ($21.4 billion) - or 86.00 euros per share - rescue offer that was accepted by the former's board, while Merck's Darmstadt-based board said it would not increase its price. The acquisition has been cleared by all the regulatory authorities, and the deadline for shareholder acceptance has been extended to June 14, but this last date cannot be pushed forward again.
By close of trading on June 9, Merck had reportedly acquired 18.6% of Schering's shares, a significant increase on the around 5% it held ahead of announcing its takeover intentions. For its part, Bayer also went on a buying spree, acquiring 23.09% of Schering stock on the open market, bringing the total number of shares it owns, or has been tendered, to 61.52%. However, Bayer's offer stipulates a minimum of 75% shareholder takeup so, with only a short time to go before the tender closes, Merck's action could still scupper the deal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze