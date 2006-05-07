Merck KGaA sees profit after tax soar 51% in the 1st qtr of 2006 after strong Rx sales

German drugmaker and industrial chemicals group Merck KGaA says that its first-quarter 2006 sales rose 16% on the like, year-ago period, to 1.58 billion euros ($1.99 billion), boosted by high earnings from its prescription drugs.
According to the Darmstadt-based group, its operating income jumped 46% to 288.0 million euros due entirely to good business development, as its earnings before interest and tax jumped 37% to 269.0 million euros.
The firm noted that, during the period, the underlying tax rate dropped to 28% from 31% in the year-ago quarter, which helped its profit after tax soar a massive 51%, to 184.0 million euros equivalent to a 50.8% surge in earnings per share to 0.95 euro.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze