Merck KGaA sees profit after tax soar 51% in the 1st qtr of 2006 after strong Rx sales

German drugmaker and industrial chemicals group Merck KGaA says that its first-quarter 2006 sales rose 16% on the like, year-ago period, to 1.58 billion euros ($1.99 billion), boosted by high earnings from its prescription drugs.

According to the Darmstadt-based group, its operating income jumped 46% to 288.0 million euros due entirely to good business development, as its earnings before interest and tax jumped 37% to 269.0 million euros.

The firm noted that, during the period, the underlying tax rate dropped to 28% from 31% in the year-ago quarter, which helped its profit after tax soar a massive 51%, to 184.0 million euros equivalent to a 50.8% surge in earnings per share to 0.95 euro.