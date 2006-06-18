Merck/Novartis' DPP-4 inhibitors and Lilly's ruboxistaurin are stars of ADA 2006

Betrween June 9 and 13, Washington DC played host to the 66th annual scientific sessions of the American Diabetes Association. Highlights of this year's conference included presentations on the new class of oral diabetes drugs, the dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, which enhance the body's ability to lower blood sugar.

Delegates at the ADA heard about two members of this novel category, US drug major Merck & Co's Januvia (sitagliptin phosphate), an investigational oral, once-daily medicine for type 2 diabetes, and Galvus (vildagliptin), developed by Swiss rival Novartis AG.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to give its decision on Merck's drug this October, which means Januvia could be the first to compete in the emerging market for DPP-4 inhibitors that the Bank of America predicts could achieve peak annual sales of $3.0 billion by 2010.