Friday 22 November 2024

Merck/S-P's Vytorin lowers LDL cholesterol more than AstraZeneca's Crestor

25 June 2006

US drug majors Merck & Co and Schering-Plough presented results from a new clinical study at the International Symposium on Atherosclerosis meeting, held in Rome, Italy, showing that their co-developed cholesterol-lowerer Vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin) provides superior reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol than Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca's Crestor (rosuvastatin).

The US firms noted that the improvement over Crestor was seen across all doses tested: 52%-61% for Vytorin 10mg/20mg to 10mg/80 mg and 46%-57% for Crestor 10mg to 40 mg. In addition, both drugs raised the beneficial, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol 8%.

Vytorin, which is the first and only product approved to alleviate high cholesterol by inhibiting both production and absorption, is marketed as Inegy in many countries outside the USA. With the results of this study, the agent has now been shown in clinical studies to provide greater LDL cholesterol-lowering efficacy at all study dose comparisons versus Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin), Pfizer's mega-blockbuster Lipitor (atorvastatin) and now also Crestor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze