MERCK/SANDOZ VIE FOR MARKET SHARE

26 June 1994

Sandoz and Merck & Co are vying for a share of the cholesterol lowering market in the USA through a variety of measures. Sandoz has recently offered a money-back guarantee on its Lescol (fluvastatin) cholesterol-lowering drug for those patients who "do not effectively lower their cholesterol levels." Meantime, Merck has reduced the price of its 10mg Mevacor (lovastatin) tablet by 28% to 98 cents per tablet and the 40mg Zocor (simavastatin) tablet by 32% to $2.75 per tablet.

Sandoz reported that it would offer a 100% refund of the patients out-of-pocket expenses for their most recent Lescol prescription. To receive the refund both the patients and their doctor must complete an application. According to observers, the refund offer appears to represent an offer to deflect suggestions by Merck that Lescol would not sufficiently reduce cholesterol in most patients. In addition, Sandoz set its introductory price at 49% below Mevacor, Zocor and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol (pravastatin) in the US market.

As a result of the low-price entry, Sandoz has reported that it has been successful in penetrating formularies. Lescol contracts have been signed with 230 managed care organizations and 140 formularies have accepted the drug. Sandoz said that the swift uptake has allowed it to achieve its nine-month goal within the first two months of the product's launch.

