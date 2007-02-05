Merck Serono debuts easypod injection device

Newly formed pharmaceutical unit Merck Serono, part of Germany's Merck KGaA, has launched what it claims to be a unique growth hormone injection device, easypod, for the once-daily administration of Saizen (somatropin), the company's recombinant growth hormone deficiency therapy.

easypod is the first of its kind in this therapeutic area and was designed to improve patients' ease of daily use, reliability and convenience. It has been developed in conjunction with patients and health care professionals and, as a result, has been specifically designed to meet their needs and simplify daily treatment, the firm stated.