Meta-Analysis Finds Statins Cut Stroke

Aside from the proven benefits in the prevention of coronary events, HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors can reduce the risk of stroke by up to 30%, according to a meta-analysis of 12 trials reported at the American Heart Association meeting by researchers at Bowman Gray School of Medicine.
The researchers, led by John Crouse III, conducted the analysis on both primary and secondary prevention studies. 408 strokes were encountered in these studies, 104 in the primary prevention trials and 304 in the secondary prevention trials.
Three of the marketed reductase inhibitors were included in the studies, namely Bristol-Myers Squibb's pravastatin and Merck & Co's simvastatin and lovastatin. Reductase inhibitor therapy reduced the stroke rate by 14.5% in the primary prevention studies and by 30.3% in the secondary prevention trials. The confidence intervals were wide for primary prevention (-42% to +27%; p=0.48), but more compelling for the secondary prevention group (-12% to -45%; p=0.002).
