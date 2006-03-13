Friday 22 November 2024

Metabolic syndrome drug market set to double to $18B by 2014

13 March 2006

The worldwide market to treat metabolic syndrome will nearly double from $9.5 billion in 2004 to almost $18.0 billion in 2014, according to a new report from business research firm Decision Resources.

The Pharmacor report, entitled Metabolic Syndrome, finds that market growth will be driven by French drug major Sanofi-Aventis' Acomplia (rimonabant) and world leading pharmaceutical firm Pfizer's fixed-dose combination of atorvastatin and torcetrapib. In 2014, Acomplia and the combination of atorvastatin and torcetrapib will garner more than $3.0 billion in sales, accounting for 17% of the total market to treat this condition. The report also finds that the creation of a consensus definition of metabolic syndrome remains the greatest unmet need in this indication.

"While we expect this market to grow substantially over the next decade, the achievement of a consensus definition of metabolic syndrome will have broad implications for the future of the market," commented Donny Wong, an analyst at DR. "As the medical community continues to debate the different criteria that define metabolic syndrome, the recent release of similar definitions from the International Diabetes Federation and the American Heart Association marks a key milestone in the growing consensus among physicians," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze