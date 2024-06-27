Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit

Massachusetts, USAThe Westin Copley Place
A forum uniting the global microbial therapeutics industry across Live Biotherapeutics, FMT, Microbiome Targeting Small Molecules and more.
This Summit offers attendees the chance to collaborate and network with industry pioneers, as C-Level executives and investors gather to close the translational gap, generate robust clinical data, navigate regulatory requirements and bring efficiency to community-wide manufacturing.
Agenda Highlights Include:
- How candidates are clinically progressing with Freya Biosciences, Maat Pharma & MRM Health, with MoA discoveries to lead to synergistic and accelerated pipeline development
- Investment community perspectives on the latest innovative microbiome platform developments, to secure capital and scale your biotech business with Conundrums Systems Biology, Seventure Partners, Fast-Track Initiative & Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- Navigating the field’s biggest bottlenecks through a program curated to address the latest novel R&D, strategic portfolio planning, clinical, translational and manufacturing intelligence
- Interactive sessions, such as workshops, roundtables, panels, and poster sessions, led by the likes of the FDA and MHRA, to strengthen your connections with field experts to tackle common challenges and accelerate future collaboration
- Discovering the adoption of AI, ML, multi-omic, metabolomic and computational techniques revealing novel microbiome biomarkers to expedite R&D into viable drug candidates with Merck, Pfizer, UC San Diego
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news