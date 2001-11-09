Milestone payment from Janssen for NPS Pharma

USA-based NPS Pharmaceuticals has received an undisclosed milestonepayment from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a division of Johnson & Johnson, as a result of the selection of a preclinical compound for further development as a potential schizophrenia therapeutic, under an R&D and marketing agreement signed by the two firms in 1998.
The compound being advanced is from a class of small molecules that inhibit the uptake of glycine, which is implicated in schizophrenia. Under the terms of the deal, NPS previously received license fees and research support payments from Janssen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze