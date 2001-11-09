Milestone payment from Janssen for NPS Pharma

USA-based NPS Pharmaceuticals has received an undisclosed milestonepayment from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a division of Johnson & Johnson, as a result of the selection of a preclinical compound for further development as a potential schizophrenia therapeutic, under an R&D and marketing agreement signed by the two firms in 1998.

The compound being advanced is from a class of small molecules that inhibit the uptake of glycine, which is implicated in schizophrenia. Under the terms of the deal, NPS previously received license fees and research support payments from Janssen.