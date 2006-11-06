Millenium/Ortho Biotech to market Velcade in US

US firms Millennium Pharmacueticals and Ortho Biotech, part of the Johnson & Johnson group, say they have entered into a collaboration to jointly-promote the anticancer agent Velcade (bortezomib) in the USA as a treatment for relapsed multiple myeloma.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will focus on marketing the agent to USA-based physicians in the first quarter of 2007. Ortho Biotech will dedicate a certain amount of its resources for promotion of the product, with Millennium agreeing to pay a percentage of the costs incurred, in addition to retaining responsibility for the manufacture and commercialization of the product in the USA. In addition, Ortho Biotech is entitled to receive a commission on the incremental sales that exceed pre-specified targets.

The firms added that their current agreement, which covers co-marketing of the product outside the USA, will remain unchanged.