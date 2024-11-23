Milnacipran Approved In France

Pierre Fabre's serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor,milnacipran, has been approved in France, its first major market, for the treatment of major depression. Milnacipran will be marketed as Ixel once pricing approval in France is negotiated, and Pierre Fabre says it hopes to make the product available later this year. The recommended dose is 50mg twice daily.
Milnacipran was approved first in Portugal in 1994, but Pierre Fabre never launched it onto that market. Astra was a licensee but returned rights to the product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze