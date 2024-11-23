Milnacipran Approved In France

Pierre Fabre's serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor,milnacipran, has been approved in France, its first major market, for the treatment of major depression. Milnacipran will be marketed as Ixel once pricing approval in France is negotiated, and Pierre Fabre says it hopes to make the product available later this year. The recommended dose is 50mg twice daily.

Milnacipran was approved first in Portugal in 1994, but Pierre Fabre never launched it onto that market. Astra was a licensee but returned rights to the product.