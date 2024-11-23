Minnesota Again "Healthiest US State"

For the fourth time in seven years, Minnesota is the healthiest state in the USA, with Louisiana the least healthy, say the 1996 ReliaStar State Health Rankings, the most comprehensive analysis of relative health in all 50 states.

The healthiest states after Minnesota are (in descending order) Utah, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Connecticut/Iowa (joint seventh place), Colorado and Virginia. The least healthy, in descending order from 41-49, are Alabama, Tennessee, Alaska/Arkansas (tied for 43rd), New Mexico/South Carolina (joint 45th), West Virginia, Mississippi/Nevada (tied for 48th), and Louisiana.

Americans have made some gains since the study began in 1990. The health of those in 36 states had improved, linked to better preventive care and more effective medical intervention, while only 13 showed a decline. Access to prenatal care has increased, infant mortality is down and premature deaths among the general population has reduced significantly, but the risk of heart disease has increased since 1990, with increasing obesity and sedentary lifestyles blamed.