Mixed 10-year prospects for five therapeutic sectors in Japan

The Japanese market for anti-allergic drugs will witness an 8% fall from 157.1 billion yen ($1.37 billion) in 2005 to 144.0 billion yen in 2014, according to a survey entitled: Data-book on Prescription Drugs No 3 2006, compiled by Fuji Keizai, a Tokyo, Japan-based business research company.

This covered five therapeutic categories including anti-allergics, sensory organ agents, dermatologicals, drugs for respiratory organs and antidotes, and was conducted based on the number of patients, sales trends of pharmaceutical products, market situation and R&D pipelines.

The anti-allergic drugs sector has grown rapidly due to an increasing number of patients with allergic diseases, including hay fever, since Zaditen (ketotifen fumarate) was launched in Japan in 1983. Competition in the market has become tough and new entrants are now enthusiastic about developing a dry-syrup for pediatric use. However, since they to make a big impact depending on the pollen dispersal each year, the entrants are now changing their promotion targets from internists to dermatologists who treat hives and eczema.