Mixed data from CHARISMA Plavix trial presented at 55th ACC meeting in Atlanta

The results of the CHARISMA (Clopidogrel for High Atherothrombotic Risk and Ischemic Stablilization, Management and Avoidance) trial showed that a combination of the antiplatelet agent Plavix (clopidogrel) and aspirin did not produce a statistically-significant reduction in the risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death compared with aspirin and placebo in a mixed population of patients with multiple risk factors for atherothrombotic events. The data were presented at the scientific sessions during the 55th annual meeting the American College of Cardiology held this year in Atlanta. The trial, which was supported by grants from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi-Aventis, Plavix's co-developers, was coordinated by the Cleveland Clinic under the leadership of Deepak Bhatt.
The drug, which was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 1997, is a once daily prescription medication designed to prevent the formation of blood clots by preventing the agglutination of blood platelets, and has been used to treat millions of patients worldwide.
Mixed study findings
