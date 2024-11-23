More Japanese R&D Investment in UK

Two more Japanese drug companies have announced plans to set up R&Doperations in the UK, with both prioritizing developments for schizophrenia, according to the Financial Times.
Yoshitomi Pharmaceutical is joining forces with two Scottish universities, Strathclyde and Glasgow, to establish a neuroscience research institute in the latter, with the company contributing up to L10 million ($16 million) to the project.
The other Japanese newcomer is Taisho Pharmaceutical, which is setting up a clinical trials office in London to coordinate European development of its drugs, the first being NE-100, a schizophrenia treatment which starts clinical trials in the UK this fall. Three of the nine Japanese firms operating in the UK, including Eisai and Fujisawa, already have research institutes.
