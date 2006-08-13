MorphoSys' 1st-half 2006 income rises 72%

German antibody specialist MorphoSys AG says that, for the first six months of 2006, its revenues increased 72% on the like, year-ago period, to 26.5 million euros ($34.1 million), resulting in a net profit of 4.5 million euros, up 150%.
In light of its strong results, the firm raised its full-year income guidance from 50.0 million euros to 52.0 million euros. However, operating expense guidance fell up to 3.0 million euros, which could decrease operating expenses for the full year from 49.0 million euros to 46.0 million euros.
Novartis alliance signed
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze