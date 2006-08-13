MorphoSys' 1st-half 2006 income rises 72%

German antibody specialist MorphoSys AG says that, for the first six months of 2006, its revenues increased 72% on the like, year-ago period, to 26.5 million euros ($34.1 million), resulting in a net profit of 4.5 million euros, up 150%.

In light of its strong results, the firm raised its full-year income guidance from 50.0 million euros to 52.0 million euros. However, operating expense guidance fell up to 3.0 million euros, which could decrease operating expenses for the full year from 49.0 million euros to 46.0 million euros.

