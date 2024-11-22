Friday 22 November 2024

Mouse Model For Alzheimer's Disease

20 February 1995

Researchers at Eli Lilly and Athena Neurosciences have achieved a breakthrough in Alzheimer's disease research - the development of a transgenic mouse model of the disease - which should aid in the study of the course of the disease and the development of candidate drugs to treat it. Details of the project are published in Nature (February 9).

The absence of an animal model for Alzheimer's disease is continually raised by researchers as a primary reason for the slow progress in understanding the pathology. To date, investigators have been limited to studying brain tissue from patients who have died from Alzheimer's disease. In developing the mouse, the company researchers, with collaboration from the Scripps Research Institute, the University of California and the National Institute of Mental Health, transfected mouse embryo cells with an abnormal gene coding for amyloid precursor protein.

The APP gene occurs in all humans, but the abnormal variant used in the development of the transgenic mice is linked to one type of inherited-onset Alzheimer's disease. This gene was discovered by scientists at St Mary's Hospital Medical School in London, UK, which holds the patent rights and licenses the technology to Athena. The gene alters APP processing and increases the chance of beta-amyloid being deposited in AD-characteristic plaques in the brain.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze