Multidrug Resistance Foiled By Novartis, Vertex Drugs

Drug resistance in tumor cells is a primary cause of treatment failurein many types of cancer, and often shares a common mechanism known as multidrug resistance. Now, new data from trials of Novartis' PSC-833 and Vertex' VX-710 suggest that this resistance can be countermanded, restoring the efficacy of paclitaxel-based treatment.
MDR is problematic because tumors develop cross-resistance to many drugs after exposure to only one. The underlying mechanism is that tumors become efficient at pumping anticancer drugs out of cells, a process associated with P-glycoprotein (also known as MDR1) and multidrug resistance-associated protein (MRP).
Abbie Fields of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York reported interim data from a study in which PSC-833 was given in combination with paclitaxel in patients with paclitaxel-refractory advanced ovarian cancer. At the time of the presentation, 52 patients had received a total of 198 cycles of oral PSC-833 (5mg/kg four-times daily on days one to three) as well as paclitaxel (70mg/m2 three-hour infusion) every 21 days. The patients had received a median of four prior chemotherapeutic regimens, and were therefore heavily pretreated. Despite this, Dr Fields reported that responses were observed in four patients, and an additional seven had significant reductions in blood tumor marker values (CA-125).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze