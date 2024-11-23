Mylan Receives Two Product Approvals

Mylan Laboratories has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market two new generic drugs, tolmetin sodium and naproxen sodium.

Tolmetin is the generic equivalent of Mc Neil's Tolectin and naproxen is the equivalent of Syntex' Anaprox. Both drugs are used extensively in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and juvenile arthritis.

...And Signs Deal With Eli Lilly Meantime, Mylan has signed an agreement with Eli Lilly, under which Mylan will add Lilly's Darvon (propoxyphene HCl) and Darvon Compound-65 (propoxyphene HCl plus aspirin and caffeine) to its marketing line in the USA.