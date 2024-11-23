Mylan Receives Two Product Approvals

Mylan Laboratories has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market two new generic drugs, tolmetin sodium and naproxen sodium.
Tolmetin is the generic equivalent of Mc Neil's Tolectin and naproxen is the equivalent of Syntex' Anaprox. Both drugs are used extensively in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and juvenile arthritis.
...And Signs Deal With Eli Lilly Meantime, Mylan has signed an agreement with Eli Lilly, under which Mylan will add Lilly's Darvon (propoxyphene HCl) and Darvon Compound-65 (propoxyphene HCl plus aspirin and caffeine) to its marketing line in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze