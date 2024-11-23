Mylan To Market Sertaconazole

Mylan Laboratories has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Spain's Ferrer Internacional SA for all rights in North America to the latter's sertaconazole anti-infective. Sertaconazole is an imidazole derivative which is indicated for a wide range of fungal infections, showing activity against yeasts, dermatophytes, pathogenic filament fungi and opportunists, as well as dimorphic fungi, Gram-positive bacteria and Trichomonas.
The agreement grants Mylan exclusive rights to all antimycotic indications and a right of first refusal for any new product indications, with the exception of ophthalmic applications. The product has patent protection in the USA until 2009. The new deal extends an existing agreement between the two companies involving Ferrer's migraine and vertigo treatment dotarizine, entered into in April 1993. Dotarizine is an antiserotoninergic drug for which Mylan intends to file an approval dossier in the USA by the end of the year.
