NAA urges caution of Risperdal's side effects

The US National Autism Association, headquartered in Nixa, Missouri, says that the Food and Drug Administration's approval of Risperdal (risperidone; Marketletter October 10), marketed by Johnson & Johnson company Janssen, as a treatment for irritability associated with autism, is of concern to parents familiar with the drug's side effects. The NAA added that the drug has been linked to the induction of lactation in boys and girls, weight gain and the movement disorder, tardive dyskinesia.

The NAA went on to say that the behavioral symptoms associated with autism were often due to undiagnosed medical issues such as heavy metal toxicity, abdominal pain, constipation and food allergies. Rita Shreffler, executive director of the NAA, said: "parents are faced with extremely tough decisions when it comes to medicating their children, and extra caution should be used with Risperdal in particular given what we know about it," adding that "the drug does nothing to address the neurological injuries of children diagnosed with autism."

In response, J&J media spokesman Srikant Ramaswami, told the Marketletter that the FDA's approval of the drug was specifically for the treatment of irritability associated with autism, rather than the condition itself (Marketletter October 16). He added that the firm had always been responsible in its marketing of the product for the specified indication, and encouraged parents to work with physicians in deciding on the best therapy for their children.