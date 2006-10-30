Friday 22 November 2024

NAA urges caution of Risperdal's side effects

30 October 2006

The US National Autism Association, headquartered in Nixa, Missouri, says that the Food and Drug Administration's approval of Risperdal (risperidone; Marketletter October 10), marketed by Johnson & Johnson company Janssen, as a treatment for irritability associated with autism, is of concern to parents familiar with the drug's side effects. The NAA added that the drug has been linked to the induction of lactation in boys and girls, weight gain and the movement disorder, tardive dyskinesia.

The NAA went on to say that the behavioral symptoms associated with autism were often due to undiagnosed medical issues such as heavy metal toxicity, abdominal pain, constipation and food allergies. Rita Shreffler, executive director of the NAA, said: "parents are faced with extremely tough decisions when it comes to medicating their children, and extra caution should be used with Risperdal in particular given what we know about it," adding that "the drug does nothing to address the neurological injuries of children diagnosed with autism."

In response, J&J media spokesman Srikant Ramaswami, told the Marketletter that the FDA's approval of the drug was specifically for the treatment of irritability associated with autism, rather than the condition itself (Marketletter October 16). He added that the firm had always been responsible in its marketing of the product for the specified indication, and encouraged parents to work with physicians in deciding on the best therapy for their children.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze