Naispan plus statin cost-effective in CVD risk management

German drugmaker Merck KGaA says that the results of a new study indicate that raising high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels with Niaspan (niacin tablets) is both clinically and cost effective when combined with a statin. The company added that the drug, which it markets in Europe under a license from US firm Kos Pharmaceuticals, may be recommended for use in combination with a statin in patients who have achieved target low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, but who remain at risk of cardiovascular disease due to low HDL-C levels.
The study, which analyzed the cost implications of adding Niaspan to statin therapy, revealed that the drug was associated with a substantial increase in discounted life expectancy (0.18 years) when compared with statin monotherapy. The incremental direct medical cost increase associated with the combined therapy was L2,895.10 ($5487.49).
