Nastech enters R&D accord with Novo Nordisk

Nastech Pharmaceutical of the USA has entered into a multi-compound feasibility study agreement with Denmark's Novo Nordisk AS regarding certain of the latter's therapeutic compounds. Specific compounds and indications were not announced and financial and other terms were not disclosed.

Washington-based Nastech said it is developing innovative products based on proprietary molecular biology-based drug delivery technologies, focused on products in therapeutic areas including osteoporosis, obesity, respiratory disease and inflammatory conditions.