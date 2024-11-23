NDMA Seminar Views Inspections, OTC ADRs

In fiscal 1996, the US Food and Drug Administration inspected 290foreign establishments, according to Patricia Beers Block, special assistant to the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research's Office of Compliance division of manufacturing and product quality.
She told the Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association's annual manufacturing controls seminar (Marketletter November 25) that 183 of these inspections were of active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturers, 11 were both API and finished drug manufacturers, 74 were finished dosage manufacturers alone, 16 contract laboratoriess, a contact micronizer and four drug repackers. One drug warehouse was also inspected. There were 49 inspections in Japan, 32 in Italy, 26 in the UK, 22 in Canada, 18 in France, 16 in Germany, 15 in Switzerland, 14 in Spain and 10 each in China and Ireland.
Most Common GMP Deficiencies Found Of the 290 inspections, 18% required no action, 67% resulted in voluntary action and 15% needed official action, she said. The most common Good Manufacturing Practice deficiencies found at foreign API manufacturers were lab controls (16%), buildings/facilities (4%), equipment cleaning (8%), written procedures (4%), stability programs (8%), process validation (11%), water systems (9%), process controls (12%), reprocessing/reworks (3%) and records/reports (13%). The most common deficiencies at foreign dosage manufacturers were lab controls (22%), packaging/labeling (3%), written procedures (4%), stability programs (4%), process validation (10%), water systems (5%), process controls (12%), equipment controls (5%) and records/reports (10%).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze