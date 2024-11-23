Need To Reform Spanish Health Care, Says Health Secretary

Spanish health care needs to be reformed now to keep this in line withthe expected domestic economic growth, at least on a two-yearly basis, and also to curb the increasing social security deficit, according to Spain's Secretary of State for Social Security, Juan Carlo Aparicio. The health care system currently absorbs 5% of Spain's Gross Domestic Product and is taking a larger share of public funds, he added.

However, Mr Aparicio noted that reform is complicated by the fact that regional governments, which now offer medical services to about 60% of all Spaniards, have to be involved in any reform. A stability pact to keep regional spending under control is expected this year.

Health care reform should go in the same direction as the pension reform already accomplished, he said, but warned that health care will be more difficult. The three guidelines for reform are keeping expenditure growth in line with economic growth, using both private and public resources, and improving efficiency in administration, he said, noting that agreement is desirable and possible but very complex. Mr Aparicio did not give any indication about the timing of health care reforms.