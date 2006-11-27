NeoRecormon gets CHMP OK for anemia

Switzerland-based drug major Roche says that the European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) Committee for Products for Human Use has recommended approval of NeoRecormon (epoetin-beta), as a subcutaneous 30,000 IU dose for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia in patients with solid tumors.

Roche added that anemia affects up to 95% of patients receiving chemotherapy, which can often result in extreme fatigue that adds to the overall burden of illness. The firm also revealed that, in Europe, approximately 60% of cancer patients do not receive treatment for anemia.

The firm explained that the positive CHMP opinion is based on data from the BRAVE (BReast cancer Anemia and the Value of Erythropoietin) study, which was conducted in women with metastatic breast cancer.