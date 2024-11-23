NeoRx Signs $60m Avicidin Deal With J&J

NeoRx has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson's Janssensubsidiary for the global development, manufacture and distribution of Avicidin, an antibody treatment for solid tumors. Under the terms of the deal, NeoRx receives $10 million in upfront payments (including a $5 million equity investment), and up to an additional $50 million in milestone payments.
Janssen will now fund 95% of the remaining developmental costs of the antibody and assumes responsibility for registration and marketing of the product. The firm also receives right of first negotiation for other cancer products developed using NeoRx' Pretarget technology, which forms the basis of Avicidin.
Avicidin was recently found to induce tumor regressions after a single dose in a Phase I/II trial involving patients with advanced, chemotherapy-resistant prostate, colon and ovarian cancers.
