Neupogen Approved In UK For Neutropenia In AIDS

Amgen-Roche has been granted approval in the UK to sell its granulocyte colony stimulating factor product Neupogen (filgrastim) as a supportive therapy in individuals with advanced HIV infection and neutropenia. This is the first approval of this indication for any G-CSF product worldwide.
Neupogen is indicated for use in individuals with HIV infection and an absolute neutrophil count of less than 1,000/ml, to allow them to continue to receive myelosuppressive medications on schedule and at optimal doses. Many myelosuppressive treatments are given to HIV-positive patients, to combat both the virus itself and opportunistic infections. They include antivirals such as zidovudine for HIV and ganciclovir for cytomegalovirus, antibacterials like co-trimoxazole and pyri-methamine, and cytotoxic agents for HIV-associated cancers.
The approval opens the way for Amgen-Roche to seek similar approvals in other European Union member states under the Mutual Recognition system. Neupogen is currently in clinical trials in the USA for this indication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze