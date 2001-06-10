Friday 22 November 2024

NeuroSearch reports progress with drug for Alzheimer's disease

10 June 2001

Danish biopharmaceutical company NeuroSearch has reported encouragingresults from a Phase II trial of NS2330, a drug for Alzheimer's disease that enhances the effect of three neurotransmitters - acetylcholine, norepinephrine and dopamine - which are thought to be impaired in patients with the disease.

Current drugs to treat AD, such as Eisai/Pfizer's Aricept (donepezil) and Novartis' Exelon (rivastigmine), exert their effects mainly by boosting the activity of acetylcholine, but appear to have a limited beneficial effect, and only work in a proportion of those treated. Since the functions of all three neurotransmitters are impacted in AD, NeuroSearch hopes that NS2330 will have a greater therapeutic effect.

In the Phase II study, four doses of the drug were investigated and, at the two highest doses tested, NS2330 was associated with a significant improvement in a number of major components of cognitive function, including the ability to pay attention, store and retrieve information and the speed of access to items held in memory. Cognitive function was evaluated on day 26 and day 42 of the 32-patient study, which enrolled patients with mild AD. The drug was well-tolerated at all four doses tested, and the effects of cognitive function seemed to be dose-dependent and long-lasting, said Keith Wesnes of Cognitive Drug Research, the contract research company which conducted the study for NeuroSearch.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze