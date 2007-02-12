New appointments as Roche restructures its R&D

The shake-up of Swiss drug major Roche's R&D capabilities (see page 2) saw a number of personnel changes: Jonathan Knowles, president of global research, will now focus on his role as head of group research, responsible for coordinating R&D across all of Roche's units; Lee Babiss, currently research site head in Nutley, New Jersey, USA, has been promoted to head of Roche Pharma Research; and, as previously announced, Eduard Holdener will retire at the end of 2007. His role as head of global pharmaceutical development was taken over by Jean-Jacques Garaud at the start of this year.