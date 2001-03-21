New combo therapies will take center stage in AMI, says DR

Acute myocardial infarction is one of the most widespread and serioushealth problems in western society, with more than 1.7 million sufferers in 1999 in the world's seven major pharmaceutical markets (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan), according to a new study from Decision Resources. A quarter of these died as a result of their infarction.
Of AMI therapies now in development, one of the most promising is the novel use of glycoprotein IIb/IIIa antagonists in combination with thrombolytics and percutaneous coronary intervention, says the study, which explores gp IIb/IIIa antagonists and other emerging therapies to treat this condition.
DR believes that the market will be driven by new product launches, patent expirations and adaptations to standard medical practice. Overall, major market sales will see a strong annual 10% growth during the first half of the study period (1999 to 2009), followed by a moderate 6% expansion in the second half. For 1999, sales of AMI therapies in the seven markets were estimated at $620 million, a DR spokesman told the Marketletter, with this figure expected to rise to $1.2 billion in 2009.
