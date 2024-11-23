New Data On Anti-HIV Drugs Presented

The focus of much of the first days at this year's Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy meeting in New Orleans was HIV and AIDS, with new data being presented on several new antiretrovirals.
Glaxo Wellcome's protease inhibitor 141W94 (discovered by Vertex Pharmaceuticals which calls it VX-478) was found to have significant antiviral activity and was well-tolerated, according to the results of a Phase I/II study which were presented at ICAAC by Robert Schooley of the University of Colorado. The study evaluated four orally-delivered doses over a period of 28 days in 42 HIV-positive adults who were protease inhibitor-naive. The results are detailed below:
Viral load change CD4 cell change Dose of 141W94 (log) (/mm3) ------------------------------------------------------- 300mg bid -0.58 +64 300mg tid -1.025 +85 900mg bid -1.69 +35 1200mg bid -1.95 +110 -------------------------------------------------------
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze