New Data On Anti-HIV Drugs Presented

The focus of much of the first days at this year's Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy meeting in New Orleans was HIV and AIDS, with new data being presented on several new antiretrovirals.

Glaxo Wellcome's protease inhibitor 141W94 (discovered by Vertex Pharmaceuticals which calls it VX-478) was found to have significant antiviral activity and was well-tolerated, according to the results of a Phase I/II study which were presented at ICAAC by Robert Schooley of the University of Colorado. The study evaluated four orally-delivered doses over a period of 28 days in 42 HIV-positive adults who were protease inhibitor-naive. The results are detailed below:

Viral load change CD4 cell change Dose of 141W94 (log) (/mm3) ------------------------------------------------------- 300mg bid -0.58 +64 300mg tid -1.025 +85 900mg bid -1.69 +35 1200mg bid -1.95 +110 -------------------------------------------------------