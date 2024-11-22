New MDR And Toxicity Modulating Agents

Data on one new multidrug resistance modulating agent (Laboratoire Servier's S-9788) and two toxicity modulating agents (Germany-based Madaus' silibinin and Hoffmann-La Roche's mofarotene (RO 40/8757), was presented at the 19th Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology during the new drugs sessions.
Two studies with S-9788, a multidrug resistance reversing agent, plus doxorubicin were presented at the meeting. The first study examined the agent's role in reversing resistance to doxorubicin in various refractory cancers. The agent was administered as an infusion over six hours followed by doxorubicin as a bolus three hours after infusion. The study enrolled 28 patients with refractory cancers. Of these, two partial responses were observed: one kidney adenocarcinoma and one non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The second study investigated the drug's efficacy in advanced renal cell carcinoma. 11 patients entered the trial and received 56mg/m2 of S-9788 as an infusion followed by 50mg/m2 of doxorubicin. Disease stablization was achieved in four patients and progression in seven. Toxicities associated with the drug were not notably increased. The researchers recommend Phase II trials to further investigate the agent.
