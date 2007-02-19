New study supports painkiller glucosamine

The natural supplement glucosamine is just as effective as the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory painkiller paracetamol in the treatment of osteoathritis, according to trial data published in Arthritis and Rheumatism. The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study featured 318 patients some of whom were given 1,500mg of the nutrient.

Since glucosamine is a precursor for glycosaminoglycans, a major component of joint cartilage, the current consensus is that supplemental glucosamine may help to rebuild cartilage and treat arthritis. Commenting on the recent data, Olivier Bruyere, of the University of Liege in Belgium, said that "the results support existing research and highlight the importance of glucosamine as a treatment for osteoarthritis.