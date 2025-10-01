Wednesday 1 October 2025

New Vitamin D Analog For Psoriasis In UK

19 February 1996

E Merck Pharmaceuticals has launched a new first-line prescription treatment for psoriasis called Curatoderm (tacalcitol) in the UK. The drug is a vitamin D3 analog and is indicated for chronic psoriasis vulgaris. Merck notes that it has several characteristics which differentiate it from the other vitamin D analog on the market in the UK, Leo Laboratories' Dovonex (calcipotriol).

Curatoderm can be applied once-daily (rather than twice-daily for Dovonex). More importantly, the agent is gentle enough for use on the face and flexures. Peter van de Kerkhof, chief clinical triallist and chairman of the department of dermatology at Nijmegen University in the Netherlands, said that Curatoderm has a marked effect on erythema and "is likely to become a mainstay for the treatment of facial and flexural psoriasis."

Up to 5 grams of ointment can be applied each day, which is enough to cover about 20% of the body surface, according to Merck. The ointment is colorless and odorless, which may make it preferable to older coal tar agents and dithranol. Comparative studies are needed to confirm the efficacy of Curatoderm and compare side effects to other treatments, said Prof van de Kerkhof. Trials have suggested that patients can get benefit after just two weeks of treatment with Curatoderm, with the only significant side effect being mild and transient skin irritation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze