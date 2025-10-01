New Vitamin D Analog For Psoriasis In UK

E Merck Pharmaceuticals has launched a new first-line prescription treatment for psoriasis called Curatoderm (tacalcitol) in the UK. The drug is a vitamin D3 analog and is indicated for chronic psoriasis vulgaris. Merck notes that it has several characteristics which differentiate it from the other vitamin D analog on the market in the UK, Leo Laboratories' Dovonex (calcipotriol).

Curatoderm can be applied once-daily (rather than twice-daily for Dovonex). More importantly, the agent is gentle enough for use on the face and flexures. Peter van de Kerkhof, chief clinical triallist and chairman of the department of dermatology at Nijmegen University in the Netherlands, said that Curatoderm has a marked effect on erythema and "is likely to become a mainstay for the treatment of facial and flexural psoriasis."

Up to 5 grams of ointment can be applied each day, which is enough to cover about 20% of the body surface, according to Merck. The ointment is colorless and odorless, which may make it preferable to older coal tar agents and dithranol. Comparative studies are needed to confirm the efficacy of Curatoderm and compare side effects to other treatments, said Prof van de Kerkhof. Trials have suggested that patients can get benefit after just two weeks of treatment with Curatoderm, with the only significant side effect being mild and transient skin irritation.