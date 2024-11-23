News In Brief

- AEterna is to begin a Phase III trial of Neovastat, previouslycode-named AE-941, in patients with solid tumor cancers refractory to standard therapies. The trial will determine long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy.

- Neurogen has completed a Phase Ia trial with its eating disorder therapy NGD 95-1, a novel neuropeptide Y antagonist, which demonstrated its safety and tolerability. A Phase Ib multiple-dosing safety study in healthy but overweight subjects will begin in the first quarter of 1997.