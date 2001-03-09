NICE backs NHS use of Roche's Xenical and Takeda's Actos in England and

The National Institute for Clinical Excellence has stated that Roche'santiobesity treatment Xenical (orlistat) should remain available for use on the National Health Service in England and Wales. Xenical has been prescribable on the NHS since its UK launch in September 1998.
The NICE says that Xenical should be available as one part of the management of obesity for adults who have lost at least 2.5kg by diet and increased activity in the month prior to their first prescription and who have either: a body mass index of 28kg/m2 or more and another serious illness which persists despite standard treatment (eg, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and/or high cholesterol); or a BMI of 30kg/m2 or more with no associated illnesses.
Therapy should only continue for more than three months if the patient has lost at least 5% of their body weight from the start of the drug treatment, and should only continue for more than six months if weight loss has been at least 10% of body weight, says the guidance. Treatment should not usually continue beyond 12 months, and never beyond 24 months.
